Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in portions
of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.|.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband

A Multnomah County judge sentenced former romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy.

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Multnomah County judge sentenced former romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy.

Last month, 71-year-old Crampton-Brophy was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. The jury spent two days deliberating after a seven-week trial.

Brophy was found dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018 after Portland police responded to the report of a shooting. He was a chef and longtime instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Months after the shooting, in Sept. 2018, officers arrested Crampton-Brophy at her home in Washington County. She initially faced charges of murder with a firearm and domestic violence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Crampton-Brophy is the author of multiple books including “The Wrong Husband” and an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Crampton-Brophy will be up for parole after 25 years.

