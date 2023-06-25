 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MrBeast says he declined to join submersible trip: ‘Kind of scary that I could have been on it’

  • Updated
  • 0
YouTube star MrBeast, seen here in March, said on June 25 that he had been invited to join a submersible trip to the Titanic wreckage but declined.

 Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — YouTube star MrBeast said Sunday that he had been invited to join a submersible trip to the Titanic wreckage but declined.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” MrBeast tweeted Sunday morning.

Though he did not specify whether the invitation was for the fatal Titan trip that ended in a catastrophic implosion, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared a portion of text from someone asking him to join an exploration.

“Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month,” the individual wrote. “The team would be stoked to have you along.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Donaldson for comment.

With more than 162 million current followers, MrBeast has the largest subscriber base of any creator on YouTube. His videos frequently feature stunts, competitions and massive philanthropic efforts.

There is an ongoing investigation into what led to the implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible, which killed all five people who were aboard during its descent to visit the wreckage of the Titanic last week.

Those killed were OceantGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, who were British citizens.

