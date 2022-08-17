 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

Corrected to limit areal coverage for graphics.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Monkeypox case reported in man whose 'primary risk factor' was close, nonsexual contact at a crowded outdoor event

Alessandro Rugge, 51, says he had one of the earliest confirmed cases of monkeypox in Arizona, and that getting a diagnosis was challenging.

Most monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been linked to sexual activity, but research published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new insight into other ways it may be spreading.

A man noticed his first lesion and subsequently developed a rash about two weeks after attending a "large, crowded outdoor event at which he had close contact with others, including close dancing, for a few hours," according to researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine. He tested positive for monkeypox after seeking care at an emergency department about a week later.

The patient's "primary risk factor was close, nonsexual contact with numerous unknown persons at a crowded outdoor event," the researchers wrote, and the case "highlights the potential for spread at such gatherings, which may have implications for epidemic control."

The event he attended in the UK was not a rave and was not attended specifically or mostly by persons identifying as gay or bisexual, according to the researchers. While many attendees wore tank tops and shorts, he wore pants and a short-sleeve top. He did not notice anyone with skin lesions or who seemed ill, and he attended a few other similar events over the next four days.

According to CDC guidance, "monkeypox can spread to anyone" through close contact, which is often skin-to-skin, as well as intimate contact that includes sex, hugging, massage and kissing.

The patient -- a man in his 20s who recently returned to the US after travel to the UK -- did not report any sexual contact and did not have evidence of genital lesions. Samples of both saliva and nasal swabs tested positive for the virus, even though the patient did not report any related signs of illness such as fever, chills or cough.

An earlier analysis of monkeypox cases by the CDC found that early warning signs of illness are less common in the current outbreak compared with "typical" monkeypox. In about 2 in 5 cases, the illness started with the rash -- but no reported prodromal symptoms such as chills, headache or malaise.

These findings indicate that transmission may be "associated with clinical symptoms" and things like hotel bedding and high-touch areas in public settings may be modes of transmission.

However, despite no reported sexual contact, a rectal swab from the patient did test positive for the virus, which indicates "potential for sustained sexual transmission."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.