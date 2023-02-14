Missouri man who served 27 years in prison is freed as judge vacates his murder conviction

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Winds are easing around the area and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire at 2 am. Hard freeze warning in effect for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected Thursday morning. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&