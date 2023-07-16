‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ clocks in $80 million at the box office in 5-day opening

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile
in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, 1 PM MST this
afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures and
humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will produce
strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense
blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a potential for
Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving
conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust
is possible. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will
likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals
breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory
sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to
limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...especially if the
are near dust-prone locations. Those most at risk may feel
better if they avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows
and doors closed to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ clocks in $80 million at the box office in 5-day opening

  • 0

Tom Cruise and "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" easily debuted atop the weekend box office.

(CNN) — Tom Cruise has been on a mission to encourage fans to go to the movies to see not just his latest, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,” but all the movies coming out this summer.

His efforts may have helped with the seventh installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise, which premiered on Wednesday and came in at No. 1 on the box office charts.

While the thriller was the movie event of the weekend, and has so far been well received by viewers, the $56.2 million that it grossed domestically on its 3-day opening weekend came in below expectations.

The movie ticked up to $80 million upon its 5-day opening and brought in a total of $235 million worldwide.

“Mission Impossible 6” grossed $61 million during its 2018 3-day opening weekend, meaning the “Dead Reckoning” 3-day box office showing fell just short of its predecessor.

Cruise, who has starred in the “Mission Impossible” franchise since it first premiered in 1996, saw great success last summer when “Top Gun: Maverick” became his first film to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

But even Cruise isn’t immune to this summer’s box office slump.

“Dead Reckoning” joins other summer blockbusters such as “The Flash,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” and Disney’s latest animated feature “Elemental” in clocking underwhelming box office figures during their respective opening weekends.

With “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” coming out on the same day next week – with an impressive amount of buzz for the double-feature event billed as “Barbenheimer” – the hope is this bummer summer at the box office turns around.

