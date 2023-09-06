 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Michigan authorities search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who set police vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle

  • 0

(CNN) — Michigan authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who they say set fire to multiple state police vehicles and struck them with rifle rounds early Wednesday at the Sault Ste. Marie post.

No troopers were in the vehicles when the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m., police said.

“The suspect is still at large and is described as a white male wearing camouflage,” police said in a statement. “He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.”

Sault Ste. Marie is located at the northeastern end of the Upper Peninsula in Northern Michigan, near the US-Canada border.

Authorities posted several photos of the suspect and vehicle and said he was last seen heading south on I-75 Business Loop. At noon Wednesday, police posted further images that show the suspect holding a red gas can next to a line of blue SUVs as well as an image of the vehicles on fire.

The police post will remain closed Wednesday, and police asked the public and media to stay clear of the sites.

“We ask everyone to remain vigilant,” police said. “If you see something, say something.”

