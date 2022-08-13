Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 706 PM MST, Emergency management reported flash flooding was occuring along the Canada del Oro Wash near Edwin road near the Pima/Pinal county line. This Flash Flood wave will continue to make its way down the CDO Wash Through Catalina and Oro Valley into the late evening hours. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke and Catalina State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE