'Messed up on so many levels': Videos show Uvalde school chief at center of police response

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small Stream flooding caused by sustained rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, western Pima. * WHEN...Until 600 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 238 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated ongoing moderate to locally heavy rain rebuilding through western Pima County, mainly west of Ajo. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Tenmile Wash, Daniels Arroyo, Alamo Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Rio Cornez Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Growler Wash, Kuakatch Wash, Aguajita Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Gunsight Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Ajo and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&