Many Minnesota lakes and rivers at historic low points with no end to drought in sight

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 930 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas... especially the drainage areas that fill into Greene Wash in the northern portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&