 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A large portion of Southeast Arizona, excluding western
Pima County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say

  • 0

The man is accused of threatening two Chambers County judges and sending bomb threats.

Click here for updates on this story

    LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City man allegedly threatened two Chambers County judges and sent bomb threats, according to deputies.

Officials said on Thursday, at about 9:16 p.m., the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a suspicious call from an unknown man.

Authorities said that during the phone call, the man threatened the lives of two county district judges.

Deputies were then sent to check both judge's residences, where they stayed to provide security, the sheriff's office said.

As the investigation continued, the man called back the following day, saying there was now a bomb in the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

A thorough search was conducted inside and outside the building and found no indication of a bomb presence, deputies said.

According to deputies, the man allegedly called one more time, saying the bomb was in the Chambers County Courthouse, which was evacuated immediately.

There was no presence of any explosives in that area.

On Friday, detectives identified the caller as 30-year-old Dustin Matthew Riddle of League City.

Six warrants were issued for Riddle on multiple terroristic threat charges with bonds totaling $1.6 million.

On Saturday, with the help of the League City Police Department and the Texas Rangers, the detectives went to Riddle's home, took him into custody, and conducted a search warrant at the residence before he was taken to the Chambers County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you