Major storm to bring feet of snow, heavy rain and possible tornadoes

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher amounts in the mountains. * WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&