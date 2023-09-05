 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Local artist continues Chiefs-themed tradition ahead of 2023 season

A local artist continues a Kansas City Chiefs-themed tradition with a display ahead of 2023 season.

    RIVERSIDE, Missouri (KCTV) -- The eyes of the football world will be on Kansas City for the kick-off and raising of the Super Bowl 57 championship banner on Thursday night.

Last time most fans had to watch the big moment from home, as COVID limited how many fans could be in the stadium when the 2020 season opened, but that’s not the case this time.

Everywhere you look Chiefs pride is taking over the KC Metro, which can only mean one thing, Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up for the start of a new season.

“I hope we just win another Super Bowl, I like the team, we just have to sign Chris Jones and we’ll be set to go,” says Chiefs fan Jose Parra.

“I’m looking forward to Patrick Mahomes to throw a dot, right on the money,” says Chiefs fan Jeremiah Mundy.

For Chiefs fan Jeff Parson, it’s the start of his own season as well, making new enormous paintings of everything Chiefs and showcasing them in his front yard.

“For the next hopefully 18 games there will be all Chiefs hopefully until February,” Parson said.

Currently, his yard is just showcasing Bigfoot, but by the time the Chiefs season ends, he plans to have the yard filled with new Chiefs art featuring special moments from each week.

“It amazes me I’ve been doing this for four years now and people have come to me and they’ll say this has become a tradition in our house. Before the game we’ll go and pay our respects or we’ll take our picture in front of your artwork,” Parson said. “That’s what I want, that sense of community and that’s what the Chiefs have done.”

Parson hopes by the end of this season there will be a large Lombardi in the front yard for a Chiefs’ repeat.

