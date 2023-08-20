Listeria warning issued after three deaths linked to contaminated ice cream machines

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45- 50 mph. The strongest sustained winds will occur in the higher terrain. The strongest wind gusts in the lower deserts will accompany showers and thunderstorms. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong gusty winds may produce areas of localized blowing dust that will reduce visibility. Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&