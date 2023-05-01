Kathryn Monaco Douglas of Long Island starts Widowed Not Alone support group to help others after her own loss

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Kathryn Monaco Douglas of Long Island starts Widowed Not Alone support group to help others after her own loss

"There's a lot of people that need help with grief, that are hurting," said Kathryn Monaco Douglas, founder of Widowed Not Alone. "What do they say? 'Hurt people hurt people,' but healed people heal people."

    DIX HILLS, New York (WCBS) -- CBS2 is shining a spotlight on community heroes, because we are #BetterTogether.

A Long Island hero is helping to heal grieving heart. She started her own support group after she lost a loved one.

With each new member, it is an agonizing introduction to a group no one wishes they needed to join. But after what they have all been through -- losing their spouses -- they don't know how they would get by without it.

"There's a lot of people that need help with grief, that are hurting," said Kathryn Monaco Douglas, founder of Widowed Not Alone. "What do they say? 'Hurt people hurt people,' but healed people heal people."

Her late husband, Larry, died suddenly due to a blood clot almost 20 years ago, leaving her and their three kids behind.

She tried to turn to grief support groups right away, but there were rules. Most don't allow new members until three months after their loss.

Douglas didn't like that.

"I needed help the first three months, desperately," said Douglas. "And no one would take me."

So eventually, she started up her own support group, "Widowed Not Alone."

The group meets once a week, for eight weeks at a time. It's for young widows and widowers under the age of 65 living on Long Island.

Douglas breaks up each group based on age, so members can relate better to one another. Each meeting is free, and they can join right away.

"I didn't want anyone to turn anyone away the way they turned me away when I was at my darkest," Douglas said.

Douglas went through a year-long training process and, at first, started small. But now, she has helped thousands struggling with loss of loved ones.

During COVID, she went virtual, allowing her to stretch her lived experience across the world.

"Everyone that comes into my group basically has been traumatized in some way," Douglas said. "So the thing is to be more aware. If you understand what is happening to you, you can help yourself."

"The group just helps you connect with other people, because you go through so many emotions, you think you're going crazy at some point," Merrick resident Peter McGee said.

McGee joined in 2018 after his wife died when she was just 45. He is now one of Douglas' 30 volunteer facilitators, helping others similar to how Douglas helped him.

"One of the biggest things that stuck with me when she said, 'the worst thing happened to you, so what do you have to fear?'" said McGee. "And so that clicked in my head and that changed my outlook."

When asked how Douglas wants members to feel when they walk out of the group meetings, she responded with a smile.

"There is always hope, we are stronger than we think we are," said Douglas. "At the end of each group, I give everyone a rock -- from Long Island -- that says 'hope,' and that's my word... . Because I believe that there was a time that I thought I couldn't live anymore. I thought I could only live with my husband and that I couldn't be a good mother for my children without him. I learned that I could raise my kids solo, I could do it, and I could do this."

Never moving on from their losses, but with proper support, they're learning to move forward, together.

Visit this link for more information: widowednotalone.com

