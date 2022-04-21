 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Junior college baseball pitcher is facing potential expulsion after attacking a baserunner

  • 0

A pitcher from a junior college baseball team in Texas is facing potential expulsion after he attacked an opposing baserunner during a game.

A pitcher from a junior college baseball team in Texas is facing potential expulsion after he attacked a baserunner on the opposing team in a game Wednesday.

The opposing player had just hit a home run and was rounding the bases when the pitcher, who is from Weatherford College, charged the player from North Central Texas College.

After he was knocked down by the pitcher, the baserunner got up and jogged to touch the home plate.

Following the altercation, the game was suspended until further notice, the Weatherford College athletics department said in a statement.

The Weatherford College Police Department is investigating the incident and has taken statements, the Weatherford statement said. The athletics department also said the pitcher faces potential disciplinary action, including expulsion from the college.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford College head baseball coach and assistant athletic director Jeff Lightfoot said. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

North Central Texas College also released a statement, saying it was investigating the incident and will be working in conjunction with Weatherford College "to determine the full extent of this event."

"The unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future," the NCTC statement added.

Tags

