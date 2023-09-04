 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Jewelry store owners fight back against attempted robber

An attempted robber was fought off by the owners of Meza's Jewelry in El Monte, California on Saturday.

    EL MONTE, California (KCAL/KCBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moments that an attempted robber was fought off by the owners of an El Monte jewelry store on Saturday.

The incident happened at Meza's Jewelry, located at Main Street and El Monte Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m., according to the family owned and operated store.

In the jarring video, three people can be seen warding off a single suspect who is desperately trying to exit the store while being hit with a pole-like object. The suspect is able to slip out of his t-shirt and run down the street, followed for a short distance by one of the employees.

They say that upon entering the store, he pepper-sprayed everyone on the floor and began smashing display cases with a hammer. Security footage from a jeweler across the street shows the suspect approaching the store, holding a large item in his hands.

Family members from inside the store say that he was going to use the box to carry out the stolen goods. While he wasn't able to steal anything from the family, the entire ordeal has brought them a world of worry.

"When they tried to chase him outside, he had a gun and like, 'Go back because I'm gonna shoot you guys, I'm gonna kill all of you guys,'" said one of the store's owners, afraid to reveal the identities of her family members due to the violence of the incident. "He said that to my dad and my brother."

Though insurance should take care of the damages, the lingering worry is tough to bear for the family.

"You never know if they're gonna come back or do anything against us, you know?"

The store remained littered in broken glass, scattered jewelry and even blood stains left behind by the struggle late Saturday.

Though the suspect hasn't yet been identified, police say that they have a solid lead for the investigation.

