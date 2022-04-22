 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Janelle Monáe confirms that they're nonbinary

Janelle Monáe has confirmed that they identify as nonbinary in interviews tied to their new book.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe, the Grammy-nominated performer, actor and author, has confirmed that they identify as nonbinary in interviews tied to their new book.

"I'm nonbinary," Monáe said in an appearance this week on "Red Table Talk," the Facebook series co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith. "So I don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy ... I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she,' and if I am God, I am everything."

The "Tightrope" singer said they use the pronouns they/them and she/her, in a conversation with the Los Angeles Times this week promoting their book, "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer."

Monáe has previously confirmed that they identify as pansexual, which means they're attracted to people regardless of gender or sex.

Willow Smith, Pinkett Smith's daughter, asked Monáe on "Red Table Talk" about what motivated them to come out publicly.

"If you don't work out the things that you need to work out first with the world, you'll be working it out with the world," Monáe said. "I know who I am. I've been playing a version of some parts of me, but now I'm owning all of me."

Monáe, whose musical and visual work often references Afrofuturism, has for years eschewed binary thinking. In a 2020 interview with Variety, Monáe said she "always tried to get rid of ... any labels and ... show love to everyone who continues to live outside of the binary."

"The Memory Librarian," which was released earlier this week, includes many of the same themes of queerness, sci-fi dystopia and the celebration of Black women and nonbinary people present in Monáe's earlier efforts. On screen, Monáe will next be seen in "Knives Out 2."

