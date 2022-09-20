 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

'It means a great lot to me' World War Two veterans reunite at annual celebration

  • 0
'It means a great lot to me' World War Two veterans reunite at annual celebration

Myron Roker (left) and Ray Terwillegar have become friends since attending the reunion of their infantry regiment.

 KETV

Click here for updates on this story

    BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KETV) -- For 44 years, members of the 324th Infantry Regiment have been getting together to celebrate life and honor their fallen comrades.

Bellevue hosted the World War II veterans this year.

"About ten years ago or so, we never talked about the war," Myron Roker, one of the veterans, said. "But then we decided that part of history would be lost if we didn't, also as far as me, and I'm sure other veterans, we found it to be therapy for us."

Roker served overseas from Sept. 1944 to July 1945. Although Roker did not know him at the time, Ray Terwillegar also served, spending roughly five months overseas.

The two men have become friends since attending the reunion of their infantry regiment.

"What really hits me is I'm really glad to see our comrades," Terwillegar said.

The reunion takes place over a full weekend but is wrapped up with a memorial service Sunday honoring fellow veterans who have died.

"There's so many, so many, of your real good friends that you came with that are not here today, they didn't make it back," Terwillegar said.

Roker says only eight men of their infantry are alive today. He and Terwillegar are the only two who attended this year's reunion.

"It means everything, it's like a brother," Roker said.

Past reunions have been held in Nashville, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Kansas City, among others.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you