Indiana man arrested after toddler shown on live TV with handgun

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 600 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 439 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall redeveloping over warned area in and around the Sabino Creek area. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon, Sabino Creek and Ventana Canyon Wash. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, portions of the Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&