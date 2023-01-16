'I'm not a model. I'm an athlete and people should focus more on my athleticism rather than my clothes'

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 600 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated light to moderate rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Light to moderate showers is expected to continue into Tuesday morning with up to an additional 1 inch of rain. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&