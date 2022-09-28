Hurricane Ian pummels Florida By Elizabeth Wolfe and Travis Caldwell, CNN Sep 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Florida Hurricane Ian Cable News Network Discovery Company Commerce Company Tm Pummel Reserve Recommended for you More From News 4 Tucson News The News 4 Tucson Golf & Go 2018 Summer Pass Updated Sep 2, 2021 News Gas prices will tumble below $3 a gallon soon, government forecasts Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local What’s Driving You Crazy? Country Club Road closure Mar 26, 2021 News The Pima Health Department will offer free COVID-19 antigen testing Updated Sep 27, 2022 Coronavirus Disney World eases mask policy, only requiring use at indoor attractions Aug 18, 2021 Local Tucson DOT: Trees vandalized, chopped down near Oracle Rd, Roger Rd Apr 30, 2020