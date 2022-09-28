 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

  • 0

Category 4 Hurricane Ian will soon make landfall on Florida's western coast. Parts of the state are being battered with hurricane-force winds and gusts. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has more from Bradenton, Florida.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.