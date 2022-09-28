Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida By Elizabeth Wolfe and Travis Caldwell, CNN Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Category 4 Hurricane Ian will soon make landfall on Florida's western coast. Parts of the state are being battered with hurricane-force winds and gusts. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has more from Bradenton, Florida. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cable News Network Landfall Discovery Company Hurricane Ian Commerce Company Right Florida Tm Recommended for you More From News 4 Tucson News One person dead after tornado passes over a Mississippi convenience store Feb 24, 2019 News N4T Investigators: Athlete injured after accidentally running into light pole at Naranja Park Updated Jun 30, 2022 Politics Biden tells LGBTQ children 'you are loved and accepted just as you are' after Florida advances 'Don't Say Gay' bill Updated Feb 9, 2022 Local After heat-related death, summer utility policy to be reviewed Jun 19, 2019 National News Former Pres. George W. Bush calls for immigration reform in op-ed Apr 16, 2021 National News Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger Nov 26, 2021