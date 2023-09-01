Hunters catch 920-pound 'beast' of a gator in Orlando-area lake

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&