 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

  • 0
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

Somebody donated a human skull that was part of a decoration to a Goodyear Goodwill and investigators say it's not connected to a crime.

 KPHO/KTVK

Click here for updates on this story

    GOODYEAR, Arizona (KPHO) -- Goodyear police are investigating what led up to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at Goodwill.

Officers responded on Tuesday to the location near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said. After being taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation, authorities say it appears that it is a “historic” skull and bears no “forensic significance,” and that at this time, it seems like no crime was committed. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.