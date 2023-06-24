 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Human remains are found in California wilderness near search area for actor Julian Sands, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Human remains were found on June 24 in Southern California near the area where investigators have been searching for missing British actor Julian Sands, according to authorities. Sands has been missing since January.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — Human remains were found Saturday in Southern California near the area where investigators have been searching for missing British actor Julian Sands, according to authorities.

“Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Investigators say positive identification of the remains should be completed next week.

The search for Sands, who has not been seen since going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles in January, was focused on the Mount Baldy area after investigators traced pings from his cell phone to that location.

Poor weather and harsh conditions meant the active search had been mostly dormant until resuming last Saturday.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts, which were supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in “remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessment efforts,” according to officials.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday “despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” and multiple search areas include steep terrain covered in “10 plus feet of ice and snow.”

Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the department, told CNN in January officials were forced to suspend their search efforts due to severe weather and an avalanche threat.

Sands is best known for his television roles as Vladimir Bierko, an antagonist in the fifth season of “24,” as well as Superman’s father Jor-El in “Smallville.” On the big screen, he played the title character in two editions of the “Warlock” horror movie franchise and whose credits include “Arachnophobia” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom, Toyin Owoseje and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

