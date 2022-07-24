How to survive a rattlesnake bite -- or better yet, avoid one

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A very wet weather pattern will lead to an elevated risk of heavy rainfall. Storm coverage will increase, however will still be intermittent with periods of few storms. Any storm that forms will be at an elevated risk for flooding rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&