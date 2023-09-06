 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

How potential UAW strike against Big Three could impact Michigan's economy

MI: Concerns intensify for suppliers as United Auto Workers contract deadline approaches; a look at the impact a strike could have

    WARREN, Michigan (WXYZ) -- When you’re a business across the street from an auto factory, you live and die by the United Auto Workers union. Motor City Sports Bar & Grill in Warren is no different.

“After work, they come by, hangout, have a few drinks, relax, kind of just unwind," owner David Nuculaj said of the auto workers.

Nuculaj says about 85% of his customers work at the factory. He’s been following the talks, optimistic a strike won't happen. He’s felt the impacts before and says he’s not too worried if it happens again.

“It was slow for a minute and then slowly, everything picked back up,” Nuculaj said of the last strike.

With another potential strike still looming, industries across Michigan's economy are bracing for a potential impact. According to the Anderson Economic Group, just 10 days of a strike would result in a loss of $5 billion to the U.S. economy, with $859 million in wage losses.

"We’re usually the first place your disposable income is going to go so if that's going to be impacted, we're going to feel that in this industry pretty acutely,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Winslow says they’re following the talks as well, with the auto industry a major driver in Michigan’s economy. He says their industry also felt the effects during the UAW strike against General Motors in 2019.

“Some restaurants felt it very acutely and there were temporary layoffs in the industry during that time period,” Winslow said. “It was less severe sounding, frankly, in reality than what we’re bracing for right now. So we’re having communication with members to be prepared for the worst.”

On the flip side, George Glassman of Glassman Automotive Group is also hoping against the strike but with selling mostly non-domestic cars, his business could see more traffic if Big Three production slows.

“If there are not cars on the ground and people need to purchase or lease cars, they're going to find a place to get them,” Glassman said. “I'm hoping a strike doesn't happen because I don't think it will be productive for either side.”

As the son of a 20-year UAW member with a bar also full of members, Nuculaj is behind the workers no matter what happens.

“When General Motors went on strike, we went and dished out a bunch of burgers and hot dogs to everyone sitting out at the strike,” Nuculaj said.

But like many others, he’s still hoping an agreement is reached.

“I think they might come to a negotiation prior to the end date,” Nuculaj said. “I don't know. I guess, we’ll see.”

