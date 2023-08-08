Hazardous Lake Michigan conditions put even first responders in danger during rescue

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 304 PM MST, a wall of dust was near Avra Valley, or 7 miles
west of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by spotters.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 226 and 236.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Red Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima,
west central Cochise and north central Santa Cruz Counties through
315 PM MST...

At 234 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sahuarita, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Vail, South
Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,
East Sahuarita, Sonoita, Summit, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National
Park West and Valencia West.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 305.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 71.
Route 82 between mile markers 36 and 39.
Route 83 between mile markers 35 and 58.
Route 86 between mile markers 142 and 171.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.
Route 286 between mile markers 38 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Hazardous Lake Michigan conditions put even first responders in danger during rescue

Hazardous Lake Michigan conditions put even first responders in danger during rescue

A morning swim during hazardous conditions in Lake Michigan on Sunday turned into a dramatic, large-scale rescue that also put first responders in danger.

 WBBM

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A morning swim during hazardous conditions in Lake Michigan on Sunday turned into a dramatic, large-scale rescue that also put first responders in danger.

A Beach Hazard Warning was in effect at the time of the rescue. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had the story.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said those signs are often missed or ignored. Fortunately, the swimmer in this case survived, but experts said more needs to be done to prevent scenes like Sunday's.

If it's not obvious enough from the crashing waves, a red flag at a Chicago beach means conditions do not meet safe swimming standards and no one should be in the water.

"The waves are crashing so hard, so I would just suggest people be careful," said Erika Zermeno.

But Chicago police said a 61-year-old man was swimming near Oak Street Beach on Sunday morning when he was overcome by the waves.

CBS 2's cameras were rolling when the Chicago Fire Department's dive team arrived. Even the trained divers were hurled back onto the concrete by the enormous waves.

Terrifying minutes passed before a man was dragged out. Witnesses watched as a rescuer also needed to be rescued.

"We saw one of the firemen being dragged out with their rope from the firemen and the equipment," Zermeno said.

CBS 2 spoke to David Benjamin, the co-founder and executive director of the Great Lake Surf Rescue Project.

"We need to understand that a drowning incident is a marathon for your life," Benjamin said.

He added the beach warning system is not always full proof.

"We believe oftentimes that most people never even get the warnings unless they're actively looking for what are the beach conditions going to be like today?" Benjamin said. "If they're hyper-aware of water safety."

Benjamin suggested programmable LED beach signs could help and pointed out that this particular section of the beach is not a sanctioned swim area and does not have a lifeguard.

"So, if there are some type of a beach ambassador person who's employed by the city to educate people saying jumping in here could cost your life," he said.

Drownings along the lake are down so far this year, but the reasons why might be surprising.

Benjamin said there have been at least 20 drownings in Lake Michigan in 2023, which is about a 40% drop compared to the same time period last year. There are a couple of reasons for the decrease, which won't necessarily hold for the rest of the summer.

"We had a very cold, wet spring, and even early summer," he said. "Cold weekends, a lot of rainy weekends. Even this past weekend, it's been cooler and wet and rainy. So that's kind of a natural deterrent. In addition, we've had, like the Canadian wildfire smoke that has had action days to keep people probably indoors and away from the water."

Benjamin added he worries that warmer weather in August will attract more people to beaches and potentially increase the number of drownings.

The Chicago Park District said the Oak Street Beach is a spot that's supposed to have a beach safety ambassador, but on Sunday, that ambassador's shift did not start until 11 a.m. CBS 2 also asked the park district for more information on how residents can be better notified of hazardous conditions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

