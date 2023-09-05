 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ showcases the beauty of being different on the runway

  • 0
‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ showcases the beauty of being different on the runway

Fashion model, Pierre McCleary, has created an inspiring platform to empower others to recognize their beauty no matter the circumstance with the ‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’.

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Fashion model, Pierre McCleary, has created an inspiring platform to empower others to recognize their beauty no matter the illness or circumstance.

‘Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show’ will take place September 3 at 6 p.m. to put a spotlight on the autoimmune disease and those impacted who are ready to embrace what makes them different.

“It’s a platform where we express ourselves through the eyes of fashion. Whether you got hair or you don’t. Whether you’re hiding or you’re open. It’s a place that you have to be in,” says Hats Off Alopecia Founder Pierre McCleary.

McCleary is one of 6.7 million Americans living with Alopecia.

The disorder attacks hair follicles, causing your hair to fall out.

On Sunday, Alopecia awareness will be displayed on the catwalk for the 5th annual Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show.

Half of the models walking the runway have Alopecia.

The show is designed to be an experience that is more than just a fashion show, but a way of life that inspires self-love.

“You just have to be in the room to really feel what people go through because you don’t get this on the runway all the time,” says McCleary.

The show will also include the musical sounds of the band Dirrty Muggs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.