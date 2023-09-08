 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

‘Hairspray’ actress went into labor at Beyoncé’s birthday concert

  • 0
‘Hairspray’ actress went into labor at Beyoncé’s birthday concert

Sarah Francis Jones took the birthday portion of Beyoncé’s birthday concert on September 4 very seriously.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — Sarah Francis Jones took the birthday portion of Beyoncé’s birthday concert on September 4 very seriously.

The “Hairspray” and “Honey” actress says she went into labor that day during Bey’s “Renaissance Tour.”

“Beyonce induced my baby,” read a video shared by Jones and her partner, “The Neighborhood” actor Marcel Spears, on their Instagram accounts showing her very pregnant at the concert, which was held at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angles neighborhood of Inglewood.

According to another post, Jones didn’t think she was actually in labor at the time.

“We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas,” she wrote in the caption of another, similar video. “Turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show.”

It also appears that the Bey-by girl wanted to get in on one of the most famous portions of Beyoncé’s show.

During her performance of the single “Energy,” Beyoncé’ sings “Look around, everybody on mute” and the audience is supposed to go silent.

“And it was at that moment that my contractions started,” Jones wrote in the caption of a video of the moment. “Baby wanted to be part of the mute challenge so bad!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you