...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected for most
of the area. Outlying locations prone to colder temperatures
may drop lower.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Gunshots at Oklahoma high school after basketball game send announcers ducking for cover

  • 0

Gunfire broke out at an Oklahoma City area high school after a basketball game, sending game commentators ducking for cover and fans running. At least one man was shot and taken to a hospital, officials told CNN affiliate KOCO. Officials also said that shots were fired both inside and outsid…

Gunfire broke out at an Oklahoma City area high school after a basketball game Tuesday night, sending game commentators ducking for cover and fans running.

At least one man was shot and taken to a hospital, officials told CNN affiliate KOCO.

"After the completion of the boys' basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house," Del City High School Principal Steve Gilliland said on the school's website. "The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident."

Shots could be heard in the gymnasium in a Millwood Falcons Sports livestream as people congregated on the court after the game ended with Del City winning 62 to 58 and announcers commenting on the matchup.

Officials told KOCO that shots were fired both inside and outside the fieldhouse.

"There was at least over 500 people here, maybe a little bit more," Del City Police Capt. Brad Cowden told the station. "The game had just concluded when this incident occurred."

No information was available on the wounded person's condition or whether he is connected to the school.

The principal said the school will shift to a virtual learning day on Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the Del City Police Department for more information.





