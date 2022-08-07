Group of masked men stole more than $2 million in diamond jewelry from Bronx store, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 902 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corona De
Tucson, or 15 miles east of Sahuarita, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and
Madera Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Marana,
Eloy, Interstate 10 north and west of the Tucson Metro Area,
and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Tohono
O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley,
Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of deep low-level moisture and an upper
weather disturbance moving through Southeast Arizona today
will result in showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy
rainfall across Santa Cruz and Pima counties this afternoon
and this evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches will be possible, with very heavy rainfall rates
likely. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur over the
Tohono O'odham Nation.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Group of masked men stole more than $2 million in diamond jewelry from Bronx store, police say

Police in New York are seeking information about a group of masked men who quickly robbed a jewelry store in the Bronx of more than $2 million in jewelry.

A group of masked men in New York made off with more than $2 million in jewelry Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Security camera footage released by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows a man in a white T-shirt and black hat peering through the glass door of Rocco's Jewelry in the Bronx before holding the door open and letting three people in masks run in. He then appears to stand as a lookout as the three men are inside.

In less than 30 seconds, the masked men in the video use a hammer to smash display cases and stuff trays of "a large amount of high-end diamond jewelry" into a bag, according to the NYPD. The police said they fled with approximately $2.15 million worth of jewelry.

The four men fled on foot, and no one was injured in the heist, the release said. The NYPD said it estimates the men are in their 20s.

Police said the man who held the door open for the others was buzzed in by an employee.

The NYPD is investigating the robbery, the police said. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case, according a tweet from NYPD Crime Stoppers.

CNN has reached out to Rocco's Jewelry for comment.

