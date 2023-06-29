 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 109 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Grenade forces evacuation of Goodwill store

  • 0

ME: A grenade was found among Goodwill donations, and it turns out it's not uncommon.

Click here for updates on this story

    FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) -- The Goodwill store in Falmouth was evacuated Wednesday after someone donated a grenade to the store.

As per store policy, the store was cleared, and the police were called. Police later determined the grenade was not live, and had been deactivated.

A spokesperson for Goodwill Northern New England said that, while rare, it is not unheard of for grenades to be dropped off. She was also clear that Goodwill does not accept grenades, live or not, as donations.

"We have old antique items in our homes, in our barns that we might want to donate, but just give it an extra glance before you do, because it can be really scary for our employees," said spokesperson Heather Steeves.

"I don't think this was purposeful or anyone trying to be harmful in Maine. We just have a lot of old stuff. So I think someone probably accidentally donated their grandpa's old deactivated grenade for some reason. So yeah, no reason to think it was malice."

Falmouth Police took the grenade away to dispose of it properly. The store has now reopened for normal business.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you