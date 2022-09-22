Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&