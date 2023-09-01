 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Former 911 director arrested on child molestation charges

The former Somerset County 911 director was arrested on child molestation charges, the district attorney announced. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish has more on the allegations.

    SOMERSET, Pennsylvania (KDKA) -- The former Somerset County 911 director was arrested on child molestation charges, the district attorney announced on Friday.

Brad Lavan is accused of sexual offenses against five children, ranging in age from 3 to 6 years old.

His arrest comes after a months-long investigation.

"It is alleged that Mr. Lavan groomed these very young children and forced them into performing various sex acts on him while they were in his home," Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said at a news conference.

Lavan faces a slew of charges including rape, incest, sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

In a statement, Somerset County commissioners said they have no comment.

"Mr. Lavan is a former County employee and was not employed by Somerset County at the time of his arrest. We do not have any information about the pending criminal proceedings," the statement read.

