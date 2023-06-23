Flower delivery ends with deadly shooting outside Oakland apartment building

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. * WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&