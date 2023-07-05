 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fire crew helps elderly neighbor mow overgrown lawn

A fire crew in Quincy helped out an elderly man mow his lawn after he was struggling to tackle the chore on Tuesday.

 Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792/WBZ

    QUINCY, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- A fire crew in Quincy helped out an elderly man mow his lawn after he was struggling to tackle the chore on Tuesday.

Don Perewitz, 69, was trying to tackle mowing his overgrown lawn yesterday afternoon but with bad hips that are scheduled for surgery next month and an 80-year-old push mower, he was having trouble getting the job done.

As he was becoming exasperated with the lawn, he noticed some firefighters heading back to their station right across the street from a call and jokingly asked them if he could borrow their mower.

"He said, 'Yeah, I'll hook you up,'" Perewitz said. However, they didn't just let Perewitz borrow the mower. A crew of six firefighters, equipped with a mower, trimmer, and blower, helped to whip the overgrown lawn back into shape.

"Next thing I know they're not only over with the lawn mower, they're over with the whole crew," said Laura Klumpp, Perewitz's girlfriend.

The act of kindness became a hit on Facebook, with Perewitz poking fun at their choice of language for the post.

"The one problem is they said they saw an elderly gentleman struggling with the lawn mower," he said. "That's not quite really what it was."

However, the good deed really struck a chord with the couple.

"They took mercy on me," said Perewitz.

