Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Family recovering after EF-2 tornado flips trailer upside down

Winds hit 120 miles per hour and snapped thousands of trees, leaving behind a path of destruction.

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Fayette County family is recovering after an EF-2 tornado flipped over their home on Friday morning in Smithfield Township.

The tornado ripped through the area on Friday morning with winds hitting up to 120 miles per hour and snapped thousands of trees, leaving behind a path of destruction.

We're now hearing from a family of seven who say they were inside their trailer sleeping when the power of that tornado flipped them upside down.

"Around 2:30 in the morning, I felt the house go airborne," Caitlin Nicholson said.

From their beds to the ceiling in a matter of seconds, Nicholson recalls the moment a tornado hit their home, all while she, her husband, and their five children were sleeping.

"We were sound asleep and the next thing I know, it was just like this tremendous amount of pain, and all the screaming and crying," Nicholson said.

She says she yelled for her husband and when he didn't answer, she called her brother on the phone for help, who came running from next door and broke through their windows to rescue them.

Her children, ranging from five months to ten years old are all recovering, mostly with just cuts and bruises.

Her three-year-old had hand surgery after cutting a tendon.

Despite it all, she and her husband say they're grateful to be alive.

The National Weather Service was on site in Fayette County on Sunday surveying more storm damage in Connellsville and in Dunbar.

They're now researching whether the tornado that hit Smithfield Township caused the damage there as well or if it was separate occurrence.

