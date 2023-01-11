FAA system outage is causing flight disruptions across the United States

A Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying is experiencing an outage, affecting flights in the United States.
It's unclear how many flights will be affected, because some airlines may be able to operate without information from the system, known as the NOTAMS system.
Departing flights at TUS scheduled to leave at 6 a.m. will be impacted by the FAA technical issues this morning. Again, please check with your airline for the latest information about your flight schedule.— Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) January 11, 2023
An FAA advisory states: "Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of the service at this time."
In a statement, FAA says, "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."
United Airlines said it has temporarily delayed all domestic flights.
American Airlines said in a statement it is "closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers."
The NOTAMS system that is experiencing the outage provides "critical flight safety operation information," the airline says.
FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancellations, showed nearly 1,200 flights to, from and within the United States as being delayed as of 6:45 am ET, but only 93 flights canceled so far.
-- This is a developing story. It will be updated.
