 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Emma Tetewsky's parents say it's 'miraculous' she's alive after being stuck in mud 3 days

  • Updated
  • 0
Emma Tetewsky's parents say it's 'miraculous' she's alive after being stuck in mud 3 days

Emma Tetewsky is slowly recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay after she was stuck in the mud in a state park for at least three days.

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- Emma Tetewsky is slowly recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay after she was stuck in the mud in a state park for at least three days.

Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing on June 26. Her parents told WBZ-TV she left her home in Stoughton Sunday night and left her cell phone in her bedroom. When she didn't return, they knew something was wrong. After several days, they began to lose faith.

"So many times this type of story ends sadly and I didn't have much hope at all. I thought she would have already succumbed to the elements," Emma's father, Avran Tetewsky, told WBZ.

On Monday evening, police were called to Borderland State Park in Easton. Hikers told them they heard a woman screaming in a swamp. The hikers couldn't reach her but were able to point officers in the right direction. Three Easton police officers waded through the swamp and were able to pull her from the mud and carry her out safely.

"She called out for help. She said 'I need help.' I'm still in disbelief after a week that she could even do that because she didn't have food and she's pretty dehydrated," her mother Barbara Zinaman, told WBZ.

"It was traumatic to be stuck in the mud for as long as she was," Barbara said. "It's miraculous that they found her."

"I want to thank everybody that's texted, called, emailed, showed love and concern," Zinaman said. "The search rescue teams and the county."

"All the community people who trekked through the woods with their dogs and of course these hikers, she wouldn't have been found," Emma's father told WBZ.

The family says Tetewsky has several mental challenges but loves to nature walk. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with injuries police said are serious, but not life-threatening.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you