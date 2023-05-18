 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Elderly couple hospitalized after crashing into urgent care building in Selma: CHP

An elderly couple is in the hospital after a crash into a health facility in Selma. It happened after 11 Wednesday night on Floral Avenue near Highway 99.

 KFSN

Click here for updates on this story

    SELMA, California (KFSN) -- An elderly couple is in the hospital after a crash into a health facility in Selma.

It happened after 11 Wednesday night on Floral Avenue near Highway 99.

California Highway Patrol officers say the couple was on the off-ramp to get onto Floral when their truck went off the road and through the fence of the Habit Burger Restaurant.

The truck went past the drive thru, hit a curb, went airborne and clipped a shopping center sign.

It then crashed into the Baz Allergy and Premium Urgent Care on Floral.

Officers believe the crash may have been due to the driver having a medical emergency.

The couple was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries

No one else was hurt.

