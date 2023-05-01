Dust storm in Illinois causes 'multiple' fatalities after 40 to 60 cars crash on major highway, officials say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Dust storm in Illinois causes 'multiple' fatalities after 40 to 60 cars crash on major highway, officials say

  • 0

Multiple fatalities have been reported after a dust storm caused cars to crash along a major highway in Illinois Monday, officials said. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers reports.

Multiple fatalities have been reported after a dust storm caused at least 40 to 60 cars to crash along a major highway in Central Illinois on Monday, officials said.

The crashes along I-55 led to the interstate closing in Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The city of Springfield, the state capital, is in Sangamon County.

Illinois State Police Captain Ryan Starrick said at least "40 to 60 passenger cars" were involved in the crashes and they have reports of "multiple fatalities" and more than 30 people being hospitalized.

At least two semi trucks caught fire in the crashes, according to Starrick.

"Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility," the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

CNN has reached out to county coroner offices and state police for more information.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois, issued a "blowing dust warning" at 1:25 p.m. CT.

"Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening," the warning stated. Winds across the region have been gusting between 35 and 45 mph.

The warning went on to say that people with respiratory problems should plan to stay inside until the storm passes. It noted to "be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero."

