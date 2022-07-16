Dust storm causes a 21-vehicle pileup in Montana, killing six

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 608 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Sells, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Pisinemo, Gu Oidak, No:ligk, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village and Kupk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 604 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Three Points,
or 21 miles northwest of Sahuarita, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Three Points, Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, San Pedro and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 534 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to
1.5 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Green Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust generated by thunderstorms is expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation and portions
of the Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

A dust storm caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County, Montana, resulting in the deaths of six people, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A dust storm caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County, Montana, on Friday evening, resulting in the deaths of six people, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said first responders were investigating the accident west of Hardin and that more information will be released when available. Knudsen oversees the highway patrol.

"The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene with other first responders and investigating the incident," Knudsen said. "This investigation is still ongoing. We will release more information as it becomes available and is appropriate out of respect of the lives lost and their loved ones."

Interstate travel was detoured overnight, but I-90 has since reopened, highway patrol said.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service," Governor Greg Gianforte tweeted on Friday.

Ariel Dehart witnessed a camper van ripped open in the pileup while driving westbound on I-90 near Hardin.

Dehart told CNN she drove by moments after the accident. There were only a few first responders on the scene at the time, she said.

"The visibility was so poor and scary," Dehart said. "The air was warm and eerie. It was like wearing sepia-colored glasses. It was so crazy."

"When I saw the ripped-open camper, my gut dropped," she said. "But the owner just was frantically putting his decorative pillows back in the camper, and it was so sad because he was obviously so in over his head with what just happened."

Jose Strickland also witnessed the pileup. He told CNN he skidded to a stop when the pileup occurred just in front of him on I-90.

Strickland says he and others helped pry an elderly man out of his vehicle and onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

For about 45 minutes after the wreck, Strickland says he stayed helping people on the scene.

"Visibility dropped in an instant," Strickland wrote in a Facebook post about his experience. "I still can't get over the fact that we were 1 truck away from disaster."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

