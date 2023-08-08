 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Driver crashes into Murfreesboro home, leaves but returns later to confess

  • 0
Driver crashes into Murfreesboro home, leaves but returns later to confess

A driver crashed a car into a Murfreesboro, Tennessee home and leaves but returns later to confess.

Click here for updates on this story

    MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A family of four had a dramatic wake-up call Sunday morning when someone crashed into their Murfreesboro home before driving away.

Irene Boydston, who lives at the home on Antebellum Drive, said her family had only been living there one month.

“I couldn’t believe it was a hit and run, out of all these houses,” Boydston said. “[My daughter] said it felt like an earthquake, that’s how hard he hit it.”

The driver later came back to the house Sunday evening to confess and apologize, Boydston said. Murfreesboro Police told WSMV4 the investigating officer plans to reach out to the driver and hopefully interview him. He could face charges for leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.

“It was good that our kids got to see that no matter what you do, the best experience is whatever consequences come after it, you always have to do the right thing,” Boydston said.

Firefighters worked early Sunday morning to put up beams so the structure of the home was supported. The Boydstons are now waiting for their insurance to fix the damage.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you