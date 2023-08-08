Driver crashes into Murfreesboro home, leaves but returns later to confess

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the Sierrita mine. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&