Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dozens injured after vehicle crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, authorities say

  • 0
A vehicle crashed into The Looney Bin on Sunday, July 2, in Laconia, New Hampshire.

 WMUR

(CNN) — Nearly three dozen people were injured in New Hampshire Sunday after an SUV plowed into a roadside restaurant in Laconia, officials said.

The SUV crashed into the Looney Bin Bar and Grill during lunchtime and injured 34 people, according to the Laconia Fire Department.

A vehicle was making a left turn as it pulled out of a nearby business when the driver of another vehicle, which was in the center lane turning into the same establishment, gave them the go ahead, Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield told CNN.

The driver of the vehicle pulling out didn’t apparently see a third vehicle, which was heading south, in the third travel lane. The two vehicles collided, sending the southbound vehicle careening into the Looney Bin, Canfield said.

Fourteen people were taken to area hospitals and another 20 people were treated at the scene and released, authorities said.

Two of the hospitalized patrons sustained “significant lower leg injuries,” while others who were transported to hospitals were treated for lacerations, contusions and other non-life-threatening injuries, the news release stated.

A window that survived the crash displayed an “open” sign – which accurately described the state of the restaurant’s busted front wall where only a single column of wood still stood, video from CNN affiliate WMUR showed.

The vehicle’s impact left pieces of the structure scattered on the restaurant’s floor. Firefighters were seen shoveling up broken wood and debris from the damaged front portion of the restaurant on the rainy Sunday afternoon.

The hole in the restaurant was boarded up after the crash, WMUR reported.

Laconia lies at the center of New Hampshire’s lakes region. Its population is about 16,700, according to the 2021 Census.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

