Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dozens injured after a double-decker bus and a city bus collide in Manhattan, officials say

  • 0
A view of the site of a bus crash between a tourist double-decker bus and a city bus in the Manhattan borough of New York City on July 6.

 Jeenah Moon/Reuters

(CNN) — A collision between a double-decker bus and a city bus in Manhattan on Thursday left dozens injured and at least 18 people requiring hospitalization for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department.

First responders received notice of the crash on the borough’s east side shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, said FDNY Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy.

“The first two units arrived to find two buses involved in what appeared to be a serious accident, complicated by the fact that one of them was a double-decker bus,” Murphy said at a news conference at the scene.

Ropes and ladders were used to assist passengers with getting off the buses, officials said.

“Any time you have two buses involved you have a significant number of patients that likely need to be treated,” Murphy said. “So seeing that quantity of people right away, I think the units did a very good job getting them off the bus quickly and taken to the appropriate resources.”

Eighteen patients were transported to area hospitals but none have life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

“Many injuries are just cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures. Some head and neck injuries as well,” said Deputy Chief Paul Hopper. “We’re all quite fortunate it was not much worse.”

Another 63 people were needing assessment from a fire department doctor, Hopper said, adding, “We expect that they will refuse medical attention and be seen by our doctor who is on the scene and on the bus evaluating patients.”

It is not yet clear what caused the crash, fire officials say.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said there was a crash at 7:17 p.m. on bus route X27 and referred CNN to the fire department for further details. Police referred CNN to the fire department when asked for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

