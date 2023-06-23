 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 104 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee
Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Dog saved after being found with extreme injuries, now up for adoption

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) -- Even after what he has been through, Willy’s tail just keeps wagging.

“That is how we know he is happy,” Tiffany Henline said with a smile. “He’s a good boy.”

Of the hundreds of dogs Henline has fostered while working with Community Welfare Animal Society in Vernal, Willy might have been in the worst condition she has ever seen.

He was dehydrated and starving, and when Henline found him in a remote part of eastern Utah, his eyes were in bad shape.

“When I first met him, I thought, oh I hope this dog doesn’t die tonight. I don’t know if he’s going to survive,” she said. “He had one eye that was very swollen, protruding out the front of his face, and the other was very recessed.”

Turns out, Willy had been in a fight with a porcupine.

Quills were taken out of him.

He was then taken to a clinic in West Jordan.

Workers ended up saving his life with medical care and surgery but both eyes had to be removed.

“There were porcupine quills all the way to the back through both eyes,” Henline said.

Thanks to donors who saw Willy’s story on the CAWS Facebook page, more than $3,000 was raised for his surgery.

He’s now back in Vernal being fostered by Henline.

“It is just miraculous, but really, he’s going to be OK,” he said.

The hope is to still get him adopted.

“He is an incredible power napper,” Henline said with a laugh.

Even though Willy won’t be able to see who his new owners will eventually be, his wagging will let them know he loves them.

“His tail is the indicator,” said Henline. “It is the indicator that everything is going to be OK.”

If you would like to adopt Willy, you can contact CAWS on its website.

Henline also says they have plenty of dogs and cats they rescue from overcrowded shelters you might be interested in if Willy isn’t a match.

