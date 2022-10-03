Dance program brings joy of movement to kids in underserved communities

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 133 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the past couple of hours. This will result
in continued urban and small stream flooding.
- Pantano Wash and the Alamo Wash along with other smaller
washes are experiencing increased flow.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills,
Tucson International Airport and Rita Ranch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 103 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain of up to 1 inch so far due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, East Sahuarita,
Sonoita, Corona De Tucson, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Dance program brings joy of movement to kids in underserved communities

Welcome to Forward Momentum Chicago, a group committed to bringing dance to children in communities with limited access to the arts.

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A Chicago man has made it his life's mission to share the joy of dance with children. He brings it to their neighborhoods so they can don't have to go far to experience the joy of movement and all that it teaches.

Pierre Lockett and his friends are jumping, and moving to the beat, and they're loving it.

"We also have fun, and it's like a big family here," said one of the young participants.

Welcome to Forward Momentum Chicago, a group committed to bringing dance to children in communities with limited access to the arts.

"They do ballet, African, Latin, hip hop, and modern dance," said Forward Momentum program manager Bradlee Lathon.

Forward Momentum brings its magic to dance camps and Chicago Public Schools, including Henderson Elementary in Englewood.

Founder and executive director Pierre Lockett was a professional dancer for 20 years, including stints at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Chicago's Joffrey Ballet, where he was director of outreach.

"I loved what I was doing, but I kind of felt that there was more that I wanted to do. I wanted to go deeper into the community. I really wanted to bring dance to where children were," Lockett said.

"While the kid might want to participate in the program, if they don't have transportation to get down, they can't do it," Lockett added. "That's why having the program here in Englewood, having the program in Avondale, going into the schools that we're working with to bring programming to them was important to me."

But the education here goes way beyond dance.

"Our programs are really designed to help children develop skills, using dance as a tool," Lockett said. "In school, out of school, career, college readiness; because a lot of the things that our programs really focus on are leadership, team building, creativity."

Forward Momentum also helps kids build confidence.

"The fear starts to go away when you're confident in your steps, when you have instructors that are inspiring you behind the scenes. It really gives you a new confidence. It brings a new light to you," Lathon said.

"It makes me feel happy and excited to dance," one girl said.

Some kids we talked have been in the program for years and say it means the world to them.

"It helps me with my leadership now, so when I get older it helps me with my sportsmanship," Latrice Johnson said. "You get to meet new friends, new people, people that you can just connect with."

