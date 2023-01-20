 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Dallas police officer says 'divine intervention' led him to saving a boys life in a McDonalds parking lot

  • 0

The police officer said he wouldn't normally be buying his dog chicken nuggets, but he did, and saved a life while he was there.

    DALLAS (KTVT) -- A Dallas police officer was on his break grabbing food at a McDonalds drive-thru when a baby nearby stopped breathing.

CBS 11 obtained the bodycam footage of that scary moment and how the officer jumped into action to save the baby's life.

Dallas Police Department's Senior Corporal Sergio Perez was on break from training with his K9 partner Goro. He pulled into an East Dallas McDonalds drive-thru late at night on Jan. 10 to get his dog some nuggets as a reward, when he heard someone yelling for help.

"So I pulled up to see what was going on and a female came around the corner holding a child on her shoulders and she was yelling and screaming that she needed to get her child to the hospital because he was not breathing," said Perez.

As he tried to calm the frantic mother he jumped into action and started CPR. You can see him on another officer's body camera performing chest compressions on the 1-year-old boy.

"My training kicked in, I stayed calm, just kept talking to the child and reassuring mom that everything was gonna be okay," said Perez.

Perez said after less than a minute of CPR the boy started breathing again. "He's breathing ma'am," Perez could be heard announcing to the boy's mother.

In the body cam footage from that night, you can see one officer holding the boys hand as Perez assists the boy who started having a seizure. Perez then rushed the boy to a Dallas Fire Rescue ambulance.

"Being a father myself, I'm glad I was able to be there," said Perez.

Police say the boy is doing well now. And Perez is being called a hero.

"All in a day's work, on my birthday by the way," said Perez.

He says divine intervention put him at the right place at the right time.

"I believe that god put me here that night for that reason because I normally dont give Goro nuggets but that night I said since we were doing real good on training I said you know what, my partner deserves some nuggets tonight," said Perez.

