Covid-19 was third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, CDC reports

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

  • 0
Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, CDC reports. Flags are placed in the ground to commemorate the Americans who have died due to COVID-19 near the Washington Monument on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. For the second consecutive year, it was third after heart disease and cancer.

One study released in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report showed the overall age-adjusted death rate for all causes increased by nearly 1% from 2020 to 2021. The data is still provisional, and based on data from CDC's National Vital Statistics System.

A second report also showed that that differences in Covid-19 death rates decreased among most racial and ethnic groups. Disparities decreased by 14% to 40% for most groups, CDC said.

"The results of both studies highlight the need for greater effort to implement effective interventions," the agency said in a statement. "We must work to ensure equal treatment in all communities in proportion to their need for effective interventions that can prevent excess COVID-19 deaths."

The-CNN-Wire

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

